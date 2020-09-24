Delta Air Lines focuses on well-being and health with new standards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Various airlines are now setting new standards of cleanliness. Delta Air Lines is one of them, and it wants to “keep climbing” toward well-being and health for all.

“We’re giving a level of clean that you would find, that would compete with a hospital,” said Kenneth Cody, a Delta flight attendant.

The airline has taken off on a new initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to enhance cleanliness for passengers and employees.

“Our focus over the past several months has really been to restore confidence in our customer that flying is safe,” explained Sandy Gordon, Delta senior vice president of airport operations domestic west.

She says that begins in the ticketing lobby at McCarran International Airport. Staff wipe down kiosks and other high touch areas. Hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers and plexiglass at counters are also among the changes.

But the most noticeable difference is on the plane: the use of electrostatic spray.

“We now do that every flight, in between every flight,” said Gordon. “It’s a way to ensure that the plane is sanitized before you enter on from the previous customers.”

The spray touches all surfaces, including tray tables. Delta says the chemical is a disinfectant and is safe to breathe.

“It really gives me a lot of confidence, and it makes me feel safe,” said Cody. “At work, I probably feel the most comfortable because I know what’s happening.”

Chris Jones, McCarran spokesperson, tells us other airlines are also implementing similar protocols:

“There isn’t an airline in the industry that’s not taking this seriously. They’re doing everything they can because it’s their business, their livelihood.”

They’re adjusting to a new focus on health and safety.

Delta Air Lines plans to keep certain safety and cleaning standards following the pandemic to keep customers healthy.