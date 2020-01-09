Delta Air Lines efforts to improve our environment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a conscientious effort to make our corner of the world a better place to breathe.

Delta Air Lines announced it’s spending thousands of dollars to offset the greenhouse gas emissions of every flight to and from Las Vegas this week. It’s an effort to reduce the environmental impact of tourists traveling to the Consumer Electronics Show.

“As our climate changes, our temperature becomes more extreme, super storms and weather events become more severe and so we do start seeing things like a proliferation of wildfires due to drought conditions,” said Sara Gutterman — CEO of Green Builder Media.

Delta Air Lines is the latest company to positively impact the environment.

“We are in a climate crisis and everyone has to play a role,” said Gutterman. “Because of the increasing number of flights, the distance of flights, it does play quite a large role on carbon emissions.”

The company plans to invest more than $100,000 into a tree planting program to support farmers in Kenya and Uganda.

“We continue to reduce our footprint and invest in natural climate solutions as well as projects that support local economies worldwide,” the company stated.

Delta says it is committed to reducing its emissions by 50% by the year 2050.

“I think it’s enough for today,” Gutterman said.

Jet Blue recently announced that it plans to become the first carbon neutral U.S. airline in July.

Green Builder Media’s annual Sustainability Symposium will be held on January 20th at UNLV.