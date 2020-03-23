‘Delivering with Dignity’: Clark County, Honey Salt team up to feed families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Honey Salt have teamed up for “Delivering with Dignity,” a pilot program with a mission to feed our community’s vulnerable families and keep them safe from COVID-19.

The program will serve those who grapple with poverty and are at-risk for contracting the illness if they leave their homes. These demographics include the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions and their family members living in the same household.

“As we deal with the public health threat posed by coronavirus, it’s imperative that we find creative ways to meet the needs of the most vulnerable residents and families in our community while following the recommendations of health officials,” said Clark County commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The program was launched with several helping hands: Elaine P. Wynn and Family Foundation, Healthcare Partners Nevada — Intermountain Healthcare, The Moonridge Foundation, Blau + Associates, Honey Salt, Buddy V’s, Foster Kinship and Copia.

Foster Kinship identified 100 vulnerable families in the region, and Honey Salt’s chefs prepared 800 meals to deliver to them. According to a press release, several of the families served were households run by senior citizens raising their grandchildren.

“We are grateful to be able to serve the community in any way we can during this difficult time. The governor’s closure order allows restaurants to operate on a take-out basis, so our chefs and staff are thrilled to keep our kitchen open and offer their talents for such a critical cause,” said Elizabeth Blau of Blau + Associates, operator of Honey Salt and Buddy V’s.

Copia played a big role in the cause, ensuring the meals remained fresh. The company used logistics and food matching technology to provide drivers with the most efficient drop-off routes.