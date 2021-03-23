Delivering With Dignity celebrates 1-year anniversary since the program started during COVID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Delivering With Dignity, a program created to help local residents struggling with poverty during the pandemic, celebrated its first anniversary Tuesday. Delivering With Dignity started as an emergency response to the pandemic to help the community while also keeping dozens of employees working.

Organizers started delivering 3,500 meals weekly, and today that number has nearly doubled to 6,500 meals every week.

“One year ago, our incredible partners created Delivering with Dignity. We knew there was a gap that needed to be filled. However, we had no idea that the program would become such a bedrock of support, hope, and sustenance for so many in our community,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The program works with 50 non-profit groups to help identify county residents struggling with food and are at high risk of COVID-19 when they step away from their homes, including the elderly, people with underlying medical conditions, and family members living in the same home.

The concept also helps keep restaurant employees working since they prepare the meals. Four local independently-owned businesses pack the meals while volunteers deliver them to people’s homes.

Delivering with Dignity has delivered more than 325,000 individual meals directly to the doorsteps of the valley’s most vulnerable individuals and families while also keeping dozens of restaurant staff employed. They have reached almost every zip code in southern Nevada.

Honey Salt Owner Elizabeth Blau says the effort has provided critical support to many restaurants struggling to keep their doors open.

“This was a unique idea because we needed to get these meals to people’s homes because community centers, schools, and senior centers were closed, so those normal distribution channels became a big challenge to people,” Blau said.

Nearly 50% of those homes are senior citizens, and 15% of them have children. Several donations have kept the program going and allowing them to expand to northern Nevada very soon.

There are still many people struggling to get food on their table. To volunteer as a Food Hero or make a financial donation, as little as $6 can provide a meal to someone in need, visit: https://www.deliveringwithdignitylv.org.