Delays plague auto-repair industry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting your vehicle fixed is never convenient, but a number of factors are slowing down repairs and making wait times stretch into weeks or months.

The pandemic has created shortages of new and used cars, meaning many drivers are hanging onto cars and trucks longer. That has increased the demand for repairs and basic checkups.

Tyler Corder at Findlay Lincoln in Henderson said there’s a perfect storm leading to delays.

“In a lot of our dealerships, we’ve seen a 15-to-20% increase in the number of service tickets we write this month compared to the same time last year,” said Corder. “You (have) a part shortage, staffing issues in cases, and increase demand. That leads up to why it’s been difficult getting a car into service.”

Ted Weins Complete Autoservice is seeing an increased number of older vehicles come in for maintenance. Due to a shortage of parts and labor, those appointments are taking longer than normal.

“Parts and tires are in such high demand,” said Josh Mayes of Ted Wiens. “We are looking at 6 to 8 weeks, just for the parts.”

Mayes said even a typical service check can take three to four hours right now.