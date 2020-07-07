Delays in COVID-19 test results as demand increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus numbers are on the rise, and testing is one of the keys to tracking the virus. But today, state officials say there have been delays in how long it is taking to get results.

At UNLV’s Thomas and Mack testing location, things have been running smoothly. They’re usually closed on Mondays, but due to the Fourth of July, decided to open up an extra day.

Many say the demand is so high that it could be slowing test results.

“We have been seeing a lot of people,” said Fire Capt. Adam Weiss of the Clark County Fire Department. “The demand is high.”

Weiss says they have been seeing around 1,300-1,600 people a day get tested outside the Thomas and Mack Center over the last couple of weeks.

Numbers keep rising.

“The process is really simple,” said Weiss. “I believe you can go through UMC, and you can set up an online appointment.”

Jeff Molle returned from Florida and decided on doing a walk-in COVID-19 test.

“I’m getting tested so that I can have my dialysis treatment on Thursday,” Molle explained.

As for test results, many viewers told 8 News Now they have waited for their results for about a week.

At the Thomas and Mack Center, Weiss says results may vary but can take anywhere from 24-78 hours. They recommend setting up an appointment to have the process run smoother and faster.

As for the State, they say lab reports are delayed as long as a week, and it’s creating problems with their contact tracing.

“Our turnaround time is between five and seven days,” said Marc J. Kahn, dean of the UNLV School of Medicine. “Little bit long, but again, we test without regards to ability to pay.”

Kahn says they’ve been doing curbside testing since March 3 near Shadow Lane and perform around 400-500 tests a day.

“As the number of people getting tested increases, the time lapse between getting tested and getting your results is going to get longer,” said Kahn.

If you’d like to know where to get tested, click here.