LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to unsafe road conditions, Red Rock Scenic Drive will have a delayed opening Friday, according to a social post from the BLM.

Ice and snow are reported along the 16-mile loop drive. Normally, the road opens at 9 a.m. There is no word on how long the delay will last.

A winter storm warning goes into effect for the Spring and Sheep mountains starting at 10 a.m.