Delayed fatal following crash on Flamingo Road, near Eastern Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On September 28 at approximately 3:20 p.m., a crash happened at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Burnam Avenue, near Eastern. One person, a passenger, later died from their injuries.

Evidence at the scene and a witness statement indicated that a 2017 Forest River van traveled westbound through the intersection on a solid green traffic signal.

The driver of a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck, now identified as James Sproul of Las Vegas, 47, was traveling southbound through the intersection failed to stop for a solid red traffic signal, which resulted in a traffic collision.

The pickup truck driver remained at the collision scene and did not show any signs of impairment. There was also a passenger in the truck.

Both occupants of the van were transported by ground ambulance to Sunrise Hospital with injuries determined to be non-life-threatening at that time.

Several hours later, LVMPD Fatal Detail was notified that the passenger of the Forest River Van had succumbed to the injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital.

The crash victim will be identified by the coroner’s office after family members are notified.

The passenger’s death marks the 105th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2021. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.