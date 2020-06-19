Delano joins ARIA, Mandalay Bay for July 1 Las Vegas reopenings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phased reopenings continue in Las Vegas as MGM Resorts International announced plans Thursday for a July 1 return of the Delano Las Vegas.

MGM has already reopened Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Excalibur.

Luxor returns on June 25.

Delano joins Mandalay Bay and ARIA on the list for Wednesday, July 1, as Las Vegas looks to rebound from COVID-19. The three resorts have a combined total of 8,331 guest rooms.

“We are pleased to bring more employees back to work,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, in a Thursday news release.

“As we continue monitoring business demand, and with safety at the forefront of our planning, we are able to open additional resorts and build our workforce, which is so critically important to our community,” Hornbuckle said.

MGM’s “Seven-Point Safety Plan” to protect guests and employees from the spread of COVID-19 is available at mgmresorts.com.

Employees are required to wear face coverings, and guests are encouraged to do the same. Recent changes set forth by the Nevada Gaming Control Board make masks mandatory in some settings.

MGM provides masks.

Many changes are evident around the resorts and on casino floors, including plexiglass barriers, handwashing stations, contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts App and digital menus for restaurants