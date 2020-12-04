Del Webb Boulevard repaving project begins Monday for 8 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An eight-week project to improve Del Webb Boulevard will begin Monday, according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

Starting Monday, travel will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Lake Mead Boulevard and Rampart Boulevard, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.

Lake Mead and Rampart are recommended alternate routes.

(Google Maps)

Repaving and other work will complete the $1.3 million project that began last fall when sidewalks were brought into compliance with the federal Amerians with Disabilities Act.

The City of Las Vegas is managing the project, with Las Vegas Paving serving as the contractor. Funds are provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax.