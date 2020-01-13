Del Taco to celebrate new Las Vegas location with free tacos for a year giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you have an endless hankering for tacos? Well, you could satisfy your cravings for free thanks to a big giveaway during the grand opening of Del Taco’s new Las Vegas location!

Del Taco announced the first 100 guests to walk through the doors of 3861 W. Flamingo Road on Jan. 15 will receive free tacos for a year.

But wait, it gets better! They’ll also be inducted into Del Taco’s new, exclusive club, the Free Taco Society. Members will receive two free Del Tacos every week through The Del App.

“Del Taco has built a loyal following across Nevada over the years by offering an unbeatable combination of fresh food, served fast and at a tremendous value,” said Del Taco Chief Marketing Officer Barry Westrum in a press release. “The Del Taco is our best-selling taco, made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for the local Las Vegas community by offering 100 guests the change to win FREE tacos for a year!”

The new location is open for 24 hours and will feature all the brand’s beloved items.

For more information on the Free Taco Society official rules, click here.