LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students at a Las Vegas high school are honoring the life of Anne Frank with a timely reflection on her family’s tragedy.

Del Sol High School students are taking the “Diary of Anne Frank” to the stage. Jasmine Hay who plays the part of Anne Frank said it makes her a bit nervous to play such an important character.

“I want to make sure everyone knows what’s happening and understands the character so it means a lot to me to play it perfectly,” she said.

“If you’re not Jewish, or if you are Jewish, this is a human story to be told to everyone,” said Naji Faid who plays the part of Anne’s father, Otto Frank.

As part of the production, a holocaust exhibit is on display. The Nevada Center for Humanity and Jewish Nevada put the display together to educate more people about the horrors of the Holocaust and its impact.

The first show starts on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. with additional shows on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. The lobby tour of the exhibit will be open through Oct. 14.