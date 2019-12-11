Del Sol High School student arrested for having gun, drugs in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Del Sol High School student was arrested on campus Tuesdsay. According to Clark County School District Police, around 11:20 a.m., officers received a tip that a student at Del Sol High School had a gun in his vehicle.

School police responded to investigate and that is when they found a pistol as well as drugs in his car. The student, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property as well as a drug paraphernalia charge.

School police handed the weapon off to the joint LVMPD ATF Task Force to test it to make sure it hasn’t been used in other crimes.

No other details were released.