Del Sol Academy teacher seeks ‘Guitar Heroes,’ asks for help from community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) performing arts teachers are adapting to distance education.

8 News Now took a look at their efforts and how they’re working together to make this year successful.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty because we’re redeveloping and recreating our classes,” said Paul Kleemann, a guitar teacher at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts. “This is my fourth year.”

A .@ClarkCountySch guitar teacher seeks ‘guitar heroes’ – anyone willing to donate a guitar to help his students during distance learning this year. @pekleemann says he has about 65 guitars. That’s not enough for the roughly 200 students he expects to teach virtually #8NN pic.twitter.com/YeLcW2aptx — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) August 12, 2020

This is also Kleemann’s first year doing full-time distance education. He met with us off campus because of school COVID-19 policies and shared his concerns.

“Trying to reinvent how we’re going to provide these opportunities for our students” he said.

Kleemann says performing arts teachers around the district are talking with each other, finding the best ways to do distance education.

“I know that people thought, ‘Oh my gosh, the performing arts are not going to be able to survive through this.’ But we’re surviving,” said Kim Ritzer, Green Valley High School choir director.

Ritzer says performing arts educators continue to adapt, from learning new apps for virtual performances to finding additional resources.

.@pekleemann tells me he is grateful for the feedback from the community. Any extra guitars donated he plans to share with other @ClarkCountySch schools low on guitar inventory. However, he still does not have enough for his classes at the moment #8NN pic.twitter.com/TqC1l35c2L — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) August 12, 2020

“A lot of the music publishing companies are letting us PDF the music so that we can send it to the kids, and so they’ll have it without copyright,” she explained.

But an issue for some educators, including Kleemann, is inventory.

He has about 65 guitars for roughly 200 students. Kleemann posted about the issue online and received positive feedback, even from Zappos.

“I’m hoping through this Hail Mary process, I end up with enough guitars I can pass on to my students,” he said.

Kleemann plans to share any extra guitars that come in with other schools, ensuring students keep the music playing at home.

For more information about Kleemann and donating to his cause, click here. You can also email him at: kleempe@nv.ccsd.net.

CCSD thanked the community for its support and gave an update on performing arts programs during distance learning in a statement, which reads: