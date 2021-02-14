‘Definitely going to help’: Local restaurant owner encouraged by new capacity limits

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state of Nevada, Governor Sisolak is easing some restrictions on capacity limits and in-person gatherings.

8 News Now spoke to a local restaurant owner in Henderson about what this means for his business and so many others trying to stay afloat.

“It’s been hard, because keeping under 25 percent is always a challenge, even though most people now order to-go, but now going to 35 percent capacity is definitely going to help,” said Raymi Mosca, owner of “Mi Peru South American Grill” in Henderson.

Beginning Feb. 15th, businesses such as gyms, arcades, bowling alleys and restaurants can move to 35% capacity, upping the capacity just 10% from what it was previously.

Reservations will no longer be required, and six people will be allowed per table instead of four. Outdoor dining however will not have capacity limits, but social distancing is still a must.

Customers like Claudia Galvan is happy the capacity has increased since she has a large family.

“In our family, it’s six of us, so we haven’t been going out at all because we are not going to leave two people behind. Now we can all have dinner all together, instead of just not going. It’s better now,” said Galvan.