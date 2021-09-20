‘Deeper Into the Woods’ display transports guests into the fall season at Bellagio Conservatory

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although the weather across the Las Vegas valley may still feel like summer, being transported into the fall season may be easier than you would think.

Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Garden’s new autumn display transports guests into its theme, Deeper Into the Woods for an enchanting journey through a magical forest.

The new display includes the sights and sounds of the fall season with playful woodland creatures and a one-of-a-kind artistic floral arrangement.

The dazzling display is designer Ed Libby’s creation along with the help of Bellagio’s Horticulture team.

“As guests embark on their journey Deeper Into the Woods, a fairytale-like adventure inspires transformation and reflection at each turn,” said Libby. “Our fall display is designed to be a fully immersive experience through delightful visuals, scents, and sounds that give guests the familiar warm and cozy autumn feeling.”

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visitors can catch the autumn display now through November 13.