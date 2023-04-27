LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re feeling somewhat dangerously inspired, Thursday night’s crowd outside T-Mobile Arena might be the place to be.

The Golden Knights, who host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup series, are offering free tattoos to fans at booths at Toshiba Plaza outside the arena.

Show up early and get a team-themed tattoo — permanent or temporary — from Joey Hamilton, owner of Revolt Tattoos, or one of his colleagues.

Hamilton — told ESPN.com that Knights executives approached him about providing fans with ink celebrating the team on its first run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018.

“We’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ ” said Hamilton, whose crew has been inking fans before home playoff games ever since.

Hamilton and two colleagues get to the plaza about five hours before the opening faceoff, and he guesses his crew inks about 35-40 fans for each game. The three did the first two games of the series (April 20 and April 22). Usually they continue working until halfway through the first period.

For the first two games the Knights also sponsored complimentary haircuts for those fans who perhaps were not so emotionally inspired but maybe were just a bit shaggy around the neck and ears.

For Game 5 on Thursday night, the haircuts — and styling, beard dyes and trims by provided by 101 Barbershop — are not in play, a Knights spokesman said.

Maybe next round. The Knights can clinch the best-of-seven series versus Winnipeg. Should they win, they’d face the winner of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers lead that series 3-2 with Game 6 Saturday in Los Angeles.