LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads as holiday travel kicks off and drivers are finally seeing a break in gas prices.

Finding a gas station with decent prices is no longer an issue across the valley making travelers now rethink their plans for the holiday season.

“I have family in California and it definitely makes it a lot easier to go out there and see them and just driving around town overall,” local, Sam Tinsay said.”It gives us a lot of hope in the new year in 2023, hoping for more of this.”

AAA reported that Nevada’s current average for regular gas is just over $4 a gallon with Las Vegas being just under at $3.97.

This was a much-needed change from just a couple of months ago when Nevada gas prices were above the $5 mark.

Locals are welcoming the change however, some are skeptical that it will last.

“It’s good for the holidays. People need that break, but I think gas will go up next month,” local, Johnny Cuadros said.

June was the highest state record price at almost $5.68 a gallon.

Alexandra Demander works for a home remodeling company and said the decrease not only helps her business but her holiday plans as well.

“We’ve been paying over four so doing a job where we have to drive to North Las Vegas and east Vegas almost every day, it’s definitely going to help us,” Demander said. “We did have to change out holiday plans because of the prices, but not that they are lowering we are looking at January to go to California so it’s helping our trip in the long run.”

Locals shared with 8 News Now that because of the decrease in cost, they find themselves topping off their tanks instead of what many people did this summer which was fill up just enough to get by for a couple of days.

Nevada is still ranked as having the third-highest gas prices in the nation behind Hawaii and California.

The national average for regular gas is currently $3.15 a gallon.