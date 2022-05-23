LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was found dead in a Las Vegas apartment, and due to the level of decomposition, it is believed the body had been there for some time, police say.

On May 19, Las Vegas Metro police were called to do a welfare check on an individual living in an apartment on the 2000 block of Rancho Lake Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body, and because of decomposition, police say the cause of death was not immediately apparent.

After an examination by the Clark Couty Coroner’s office, the cause of death was ruled a homicide.

The identification of the man has not yet been released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.