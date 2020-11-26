PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has issued a declaration of arrest for Nye County Commissioner Leonardo “Leo” Blundo.

Officials say arrangements had been made with Blundo’s attorney for him to turn himself in at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He did not honor that agreement.

There is no word on why he is wanted by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Declaration of Arrest issued for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo https://t.co/I1MxjUCG8i pic.twitter.com/CwTed4wXAa — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) November 26, 2020

As of Wednesday night, Blundo has not made contact with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at (775) 751-7000. Confidential tips can be emailed to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.