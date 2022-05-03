LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners were set to determine if pedestrian overpasses on the Las Vegas Strip could be classified as crosswalks on Tuesday but the decision has been delayed.

During Tuesday’s meeting commissioners decided there were too many questions still lingering on the matter.

If the pedestrian bridges are classified as crosswalks the change would change how they operate.

Often, people are seen hanging out, selling items, and playing music on the bridges.

The issue is expected to be revisited with county commissioners on June 21.