Dec. 2 marks 5th anniversary of the San Bernardino terrorist attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five years ago today, a married couple by the names of Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik rocked the community of San Bernardino, Calif. Authorities say Farook and Malik were responsible for a mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.

Farook worked there as a public health department employee. They killed 14 people and injured 22 more. For about three years, it was considered the worst mass shooting in the U.S.

Three pipe bombs Farook had left at the building ahead of the shootings failed to detonate. The pair were killed in a shootout with police four hours later.

The FBI later determined that they were ‘homegrown violent extremists’ who had become radicalized online.

On Wednesday, families of those killed were able to look at the memorial plans for their loved ones.

The memorial will be called the ‘Curtain of Courage’ and was designed by landscape architect-artist Walter Hood.