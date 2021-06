LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Debbie and Joey are playing more shows. Four new dates have been added for the “Debbie Gibson & Joey McIntyre Live from Las Vegas” program at the Venetian resort.

You can now see them Sept. 16, 17, 18 and 19 in addition to their sold out shows in August.

Ticket prices start at $69.50 and tickets go on sale on Wednesday, June 9.