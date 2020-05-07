Deaths, new cases growing fast at some Las Vegas nursing homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Positive tests for COVID-19 continue to grow at some state-regulated nursing homes in the Las Vegas valley, and one Summerlin nursing home saw cases grow by 21 overnight.

The Heights at Summerlin is reporting 71 positive tests among residents, and 50 among staff members. That’s 18 more resident cases and 3 more staff cases than reported yesterday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The facility is just north of the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive.

Since our April 27 report looking at the worst outbreaks, 236 new positive tests and 17 deaths have been reported at these nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and other state-regulated facilities.

On Tuesday, two more facilities saw rapid growth.

Life Care Center of South Las Vegas: Monday’s report showed that one resident and nine staff members had tested positive. Tuesday’s update shows that one resident died and a total of five residents had tested positive. Staff cases had grown to 16 — a rise of seven cases overnight. The facility is located at Harmon Avenue and Eastern Avenue.

Desert Hope Center: Monday's report showed one positive test involving a resident, and five positive tests for staff members. Tuesday, 10 more residents tested positive and one more staff member tested positive. The facility is at Twain Avenue and Eastern Avenue, about a mile north of Life Care Center of South Las Vegas.

About 50 of the 66 state-regulated facilities on the report are in Clark County. Several serious outbreaks have also occurred in the Reno area in Washoe County.

Notably, prisons regulated by the state are reporting positive tests among staff members, but no positive tests for inmates.

The full interactive report is below. Use the pop-up menu to select the facility you want to see.