Deaths in police interactions, 2013-2020 — MAP

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Deaths involving interactions with police show a high percentage of Black people — nearly 20 percent, while only 12 percent of the population in the Las Vegas valley is Black.

Data gathered for the years 2013-2020 by mappingpoliceviolence.org has been used by the group to promote activism following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. But the cases themselves offer a good look at what has happened in the valley over the past seven years.

To explore the map, zoom in by clicking the “+” symbol, and click on a pointer for more details. To scroll around the map, click and drag:

Mappingpoliceviolence.org did not respond to a request for comment on the data.

State of Metro: In a five-day series, 8NewsNow looks at reform in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the questions raised by Black Lives Matter protests.

The series: