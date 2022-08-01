A car is covered in debris after it was swept off Highway 190 near Stovepipe Wells. (Photo: Death Valley National Park)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death Valley National Park is working through damage caused by flash floods, and sections of Highway 190 are currently closed through the park.

A photo released by the National Park Service shows a car along Highway 190 near Stovepipe Wells after it was swept off the road and buried in rocks and mud halfway up the doors.

No injuries have been reported.

Sections of Highway 190, and North Highway (Scotty’s Castle Road), Lower Wildrose Road, Dantes View and Badwater are closed due to flooding and debris, according to the National Park Service. “It is likely that additional roads are impassable. Closures subject to change with changing conditions,” the site reports.

Artists Drive and 20 Mule Team Canyon are also listed as closed due to flooding and debris. Park officials say to assume all unpaved roads are impassable.