LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The road connecting the tourism-driven town of Beatty to Death Valley National Park might be reopened on Friday, Nov. 4, a National Park official said Monday.

Daylight Pass Road and the Beatty Cutoff have been closed to regular traffic since floods washed out sections of the road on Aug. 5 — the rainiest day in recorded Death Valley history. Initial reports that repairs would take eight months failed to include plans for interim repairs that would reopen the road sooner. Portions of the road will take traffic onto gravel while repairs continue, officials said in early September.

A map on the Death Valley National Park website shows road closures that continue to limit traffic inside the park. The map appears this page.

Abby Wines, a spokeswoman for Death Valley National Park, said the road should be open Nov. 4, ahead of the Death Valley 49ers Annual Encampment event, which starts Monday, Nov. 7. Schedules for that event include vendor setup and planning meetings on the Sunday before the encampment opens.

Death Valley access has been a problem since August floods and subsequent storms resulted in damage that closed the main road through the park — CA-190. A 400-foot section of pavement was lost between Panamint Valley Road and town Pass. An alternate route has taken traffic to CA-190 via Emigrant Canyon Road.

The most recent update from Caltrans, which maintains CA-190, indicated the main road would reopen by mid-November, Wines said.

Heavy damage to Badwater Road is still under repair. Sections of the road had 3 feet of debris covering the pavement. The shoulder of the road washed away in another area.

Death Valley National Park public information officer Abby Wines shows the extent of erosion along the shoulder of Badwater Road on Tuesday. (NPS photo by C Thompson)

Wines said the 49ers encampment would proceed as scheduled regardless of progress on road work.

The event includes a 4-wheel-drive excursion to Titus Canyon, a road that comes out near the park entrance southwest of Beatty.

Beatty is a town of fewer than 1,000 people located on U.S. 95 about 120 miles northwest of Las Vegas. There’s a single casino — the Stagecoach — and several motels that cater to Death Valley visitors coming from Las Vegas.