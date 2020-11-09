Death Valley, Red Rock Canyon offer free admission on Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Veterans Day might be a good day to visit a local national park because admissions will be waived in honor of Veterans Day.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will waive the Scenic Drive entrance fees on Wednesday. The Scenic Drive Hours (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and the Visitor Center Hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) will remain the same. Other fees, such as overnight camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

Death Valley National Park is offering free entrance to everyone on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and also announced starting on that day that all veterans, Gold Star families, and 5th-grade students will have permanent free access to the park.

A visitor may prove their status as a veteran or a Gold Star dependent by presenting one of the following: Department of Defense Identification Card, Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID Card, or Veteran’s designation on a state-issued driver’s license or identification card.

Fifth-graders and their families will have free access through Aug. 31, 2021. You can get a voucher for the free entry at this link.

There is an existing offer for reduced fee programs for 4th graders, seniors, current military members and their dependents, and people with disabilities. You can information on those passes here.