LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visitors to Death Valley National Park spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to the National Park Service.

About 1.1 million people visited the park in 2021, which was about two-thirds of the park’s pre-COVID visitation of 1. 7 million.

The ripple effects of that direct spending boosted the local economy by $135 million and supported 1,228 jobs.

Mike Reynolds is the superintendent of Death Valley National Park and described the impact visitation number can have on surrounding communities.

“I’m excited that protecting this special desert is also good business,” said Reynolds. “Each year Congress appropriates about $10 million in taxpayer dollars to operate and protect Death Valley National Park. And then visitors spend over ten times that in the local economy.”