LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a very active monsoon season kicked into high gear over the last few weeks the National Park Service workers have been busy clearing roads and this week was no exception on Death Valley National Park roads.

Two recent rain events wreaked havoc on park roads this week and two weeks ago historic flooding took over the area.

On August 16 and 18 smaller storms caused debris to flow on roads set to reopen on Saturday.

As some of the park’s most popular sites are still gearing up to welcome visitors this weekend, park officials warn that the first 17 miles of Badwater Road and Dantes View may still be closed.

The sites that require access from Badwater Road include Golden Canyon, Artist Drive, Devils Golf Course, and Natural Bridge.

Park officials are asking the public to remain patient and flexible due to changing weather conditions over the next few weeks as the monsoon season continues until the end of September.

Sites opening on Saturday

Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Zabriskie Point, Mesquite Sand Dunes, Twenty Mule Canyon, Harmony Borax Works, and State Route 190.

Visitors will only be able to access the park via State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road.

All other paved roads including Badwater Road from CA-178, all access via NV-374 (Beatty Cutoff and Daylight Pass) and North Highway/Scotty’s Castle will remain closed for repairs.