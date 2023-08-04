LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death Valley National Park recorded its third-longest heat wave in July with daily highs of 120 degrees or higher for 17 straight days.

From July 14-30, daytime highs ranged from 121 to 128 degrees, according to a news release from the park. Overnight lows were 90 to 102 degrees. “This is the longest streak of temperatures in 94 years,” according to the release.

And while planet Earth had its hottest month ever in July, it was only the second-hottest in Death Valley.

Preliminary data shows an average temperature of 107.6 degrees, slightly lower than 2018 when the average was 108.1.

That fits with other climate assessments that say temperatures in the desert Southwest weren’t as extreme as record-setting heat in the South. Worldwide, Europe and China got the worst of it.

Temperatures in Death Valley today are expected between 110 and 120 degrees. Furnace Creek was expected to hit 105 by noon, and peak at 115 later today.

Visitors can take advantage of a free day at all National Park sites today — the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Read more here: https://www.nps.gov/deva/learn/news/gaoa-anniversary-8-4-2023.htm