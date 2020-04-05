Death Valley National Park temporarily closes amid public health concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death Valley National Park has closed amid coronavirus concerns and continued emphases on stay at home orders from California and Nevada governors. The park made the announcement on Saturday.

All areas of the park are closed, including all recreational uses of the park; trails, roads, viewpoints, visitor centers, restrooms and campgrounds.

All park roads are closed, but California 190 and Daylight Pass will remain open to through-traffic, and park law enforcement remain on duty.

In a statement posted on their website, the park stated:

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Updates will be posted on the park’s website and social media channels when it does reopen to the public.