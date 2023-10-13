LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Death Valley National Park will partially reopen on Sunday, Oct. 15, the park announced Friday.

On Aug. 20, the park received over 2 inches of rain in one day, which is more than the area sees in a typical year. Flooding washed away trails and undercut pavement, causing damage to roads and trails through the park.

Over the last eight weeks, major repairs have been made to many of the paved roads, including CA-190 running east-west through the park by Caltrans, National Park Service, and contractors.

Milepost 79, between Stovepipe Wells and Emigrant Junction. The before image shows flood damage, whereas the after image shows temporary repairs. (NPS)

“This was the longest closure in Death Valley National Park’s history,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “I am excited to welcome people back to enjoy their park!”

According to a release, visitors will be able to enter the park using CA-190 from the west via Lone Pine or from the east via Death Valley Junction.

All other park entrances will remain closed.

The release said the roads that are being opened are not fully repaired. Collapsed road segments were filled in with gravel, so travelers should expect some loose gravel on roads, lowered speed limits, and traffic delays.

The following roads will be open starting Oct. 15:

CA-190

Badwater Road (only from CA-190 to Badwater Basin)

Dantes View Road

Twenty Mule Team Canyon Road

Artists Drive

Natural Bridge Road

Mustard Canyon

Mosaic Canyon Road.

All other roads will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Lodging, food, and fuel will be available at Panamint Springs Resort, Stovepipe Wells Village, and the Oasis at Death Valley. Badwater Basin currently has a temporary lake that is several miles long. The release said it may dry up within a few weeks.