LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man found dead in 121-degree heat at a Death Valley National Park trailhead as Steve Curry of Los Angeles.

A park visitor found Curry on the ground near a restroom at the Golden Canyon trailhead on Tuesday, July 18, and called 911. Efforts by National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office responders failed to revive Curry.

Shortly before he was found, Curry had been interviewed at Zabriskie Point by a Los Angeles Times reporter, according to an update provided by the National Park Service (NPS) and the Inyo County Coroner’s Office.

“He was photographed slathered in sunscreen, huddled beneath a metal interpretive sign that afforded a small amount of shade,” the update said. “According to the (Los Angeles Times) article, he had hiked there from Golden Canyon – a distance of about two miles. At some point, Curry left the popular tourist destination and hiked back to the Golden Canyon trailhead, where he had left his car.”

The article, published July 21, also includes a photograph that shows Curry hiking in the Death Valley hills near Zabriskie Point. The headline on the article says, “He lived to be outdoors, even in extremes like Death Valley. He died doing what he loved.“

The Inyo County (California) Coroner released Curry’s name, adding he lived in LA’s Sunland neighborhood. According to the Times, he was a retired electrician for the Los Angeles Unified School District. The cause of Curry’s death has not been released, but park rangers suspect heat was a factor.

A heat warning sign at Golden Canyon Trailhead. (NPS photo: Casey Patel)

The National Park Service released a photo of a heat warning sign at the Golden Canyon trailhead when they issued a news release on the hiker’s death.

Just days later, two women were found dead on a trail at Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas on July 22. The causes of death have not been released, but the temperature in the area that day hit 118 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The women have been identified as Jessica Rosalie Rhodes, 34, and Diana Matienco Rivera, 29. Both were employees of Summerlin Hospital. They were described as “adventure buddies” by Rhodes’ sister.