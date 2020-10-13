Death Valley campgrounds opening as cooler weather approaches

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (KLAS) — Death Valley National Park is increasing access for camping as cooler fall temperatures make their way to the area.

Texas Springs, Sunset and Stovepipe Wells Campgrounds will open on Thursday, October 15. At that point, the park says, its 762 individual campsites in the park will be open.

They are limited to no more than eight people and two vehicles. The park’s five campsites for large groups remain closed.

Related Content Numerous heat records set in Death Valley during summer 2020

Those wishing to camp can make reservations for Furnace Creek Campground for October 15 through April 15. All other campgrounds are first-come, first-served only.

The park notes Sunset Campground has 270 sites and rarely fills, even on holiday weekends.

Lodging, food, supplies, and fuel are available within the park at The Oasis at Death Valley, Stovepipe Wells Resort and Panamint Springs Resort.

Death Valley National Park continues to see that its operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored.

It is asking the public to be their partner in recreating responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

You can check for more details and updates on the Death Valley National Park website.