Death threats reported against CCSD board member after vaccination decision

Parents opposed to vaccine mandates for CCSD employees protest outside a special meeting of the Board of Trustees.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School Board Trustee Linda Cavazos says she has received death threats following the board’s decision last week to require COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff.

“I refuse to let hate overpower me,” she says in social media posts. “Since last Wed’s meeting, I’ve received msgs saying that I should be hanged or shot, along with very disturbing images. I simply turn in the names and reports, and continue doing my job, as do my colleagues. We have no time for the hate. ⁦

Clark County School District police confirm they have met with Cavazos regarding the threats.

CCSDPD Lt. Bryan Zink said detectives are working on the case now. Subpoenas have been sent to social media companies to track the source of the threats.

No other trustees have reported threats at this time, according to Zink.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.