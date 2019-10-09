Death Row appeal for inmates with mental illness

RENO, Nev. (AP) – The American Bar Association is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to rule for the first time that people suffering from severe mental illness should be ineligible for the death penalty.

The national group of lawyers and professional legal scholars is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to block Siaosi Vanisi’s execution. It wants the justices to rule that people suffering from severe mental illness should never be sentenced to death.

Vanisi was found guilty of murdering University of Nevada, Reno police Sgt. George Sullivan as he was filling out paperwork in his cruiser on the campus just north of downtown.

The native Tongan also was convicted of robbing a convenience store with Sullivan’s service revolver before he was arrested during a standoff with a SWAT team in Salt Lake City.