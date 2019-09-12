Death of 5-year-old girl is under investigation

by: Xochitl Underwood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —  Metro Abuse and Neglect Unit is investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl who the coroner identified Thursday as Janiyah Russell.

Police first responded to a call Wednesday at 8:08 a.m. to the block of Boulder Highway and found the child unresponsive.

The minor was transported to Sunrise Pediatrics where she was pronounced dead at 8:36 a.m.

At this time there have been no arrests or further details as to the cause and manner of death of the child, pending the final report from the Clark County Coroner.

