LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is currently investigating a death after the body of a woman was found in the parking lot of the South Point Hotel and Casino.

Police say they responded to a report of a dead woman found at 10:58 a.m. at the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard and detectives are currently at the scene of this ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.