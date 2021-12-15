Homicide investigation continues, barricade ends near Broadbent, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide on the east side of the valley Wednesday night.

Metro says what began as the death investigation is now considered a homicide also became a barricade situation with SWAT negotiators on scene. As of 8:50 p.m. police say the barricade is over.

The investigation is on Sagelyn Street near Tropicana and Broadbent. Police say they were called out to the neighborhood by someone who reported hearing gunshots Wednesday afternoon.

Video shot by a person who lives nearby shows police cars racing toward the home where the person was found dead.

No other details are being released by police at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.