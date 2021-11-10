Death in the tunnels: Man known as ‘Twilight’ stabbed after vengeful argument

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man known as Twilight died at sunrise on July 11, 2020, in the tunnels near downtown Las Vegas, stabbed to death while having sex with his killer.

Victor Daniels, aka Twilight, was left in a pool of blood in tunnel number three, where Industrial Road meets Western Avenue, just south of Charleston Boulevard. He died of stab wounds to the head and neck.

Witness statements in a warrant in the case describe him as a brutal man who used drugs and was known to sexually assault women.

Joanne Debernardo, 52, is charged with murder after she was arrested on Saturday. She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing the day before Thanksgiving.

Debernardo, known to give out food and drinks to some of the homeless people in the area, had a loud argument with Twilight before he was killed. A witness told police she was the last person to be with Twilight.

The stabbing happened the morning after Debernardo was heard talking with a friend, saying, “Just tell me who it is, tell me who sinned; I’ll take care of it because I’m coming of age tonight,” according to police documents.

She was overheard earlier saying “she was going to get her sword on Friday,” police said.

“Joanna said someone was going to be judged for their trials and that God would allow it,” the warrant states.

Witnesses interviewed by police said “Daniels was involved in a heated argument with a female as well as being accused of sexual relations with another individual’s girlfriend.”

In addition to the murder charge, Debernardo is facing eight additional charges related to other incidents, according to jail records. Those charges include breaking into vehicles, domestic violence, burglary with the possession of a deadly weapon, assault and battery.