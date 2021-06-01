Death Cab for Cutie schedules September show at The Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seattle alt-rock group Death Cab for Cutie will play The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Tickets starting at $29.50 plus fees go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4.

Indie group Illuminati Hotties will open the show.

Death Cab for Cutie went platinum with their 2005 release “Plans” and has been nominated for eight Grammy awards. The band’s recent release titled “The Georgia E.P.” raised over $100,000 for voter rights organization Fair Fight in 2020.

Tickets will be available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000.