LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have closed down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly two-vehicle crash.

It happened at 4:04 p.m. on Friday along Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

According to a tweet from NSP, the crash involved a “semi-truck and a passenger car.”

Due to the crash, Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.

Police said drivers should avoid the area at this time.