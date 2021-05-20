Deadmau5 coming to Downtown Las Vegas Friday night, 10k fans expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remember EDC? The massive dance music festival was supposed to happen this week at The Las Vegas Speedway but was postponed.

The company that puts it on, Insomniac, is bringing a smaller-scale event to Downtown Las Vegas on Friday ngiht.

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is where Deadmau5 will take the stage, marking the return of live entertainment at this venue. The event is an 18 and over concert.

Check this out… An outdoor music stage! Concerts return to @DLVEC tomorrow for the first time in 14 MONTHS. The plans to host 10K people & how organizers are gearing up for @deadmau5, right now on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/cpdcFTmrmj — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) May 20, 2021

This event kicks off a series of other concerts at the venue. Mike Lambrecht Operations Controller, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center spoke with 8NewsNow’s Hector Mejia on what partygoers can expect.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available through the dlvec.com.

Organizers are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test. Fully vaccinated individuals don’t have to wear a mask.