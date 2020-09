NHP investigates a wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 on Sept. 11, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 northbound is closed to traffic at Russell Road following a deadly wrong-way crash.

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a wrong-way fatal crash on U.S. 95 northbound on Sept. 11, 2020.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the driver of a Hummer was going southbound in the northbound lanes around 2 a.m. and struck a Nissan, killing the driver.

The driver of the Hummer was not injured but troopers said impairment appears to factor in the crash.