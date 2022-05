NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in North Las Vegas responded to reports of a man being shot early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place on the 3300 block of Orr Avenue near Pecos and Carey just before 3:30 a.m.

Police found Brian Fragoso, 28 of North Las Vegas, shot at least one time. Emergency responders took Fragoso to UMC Trauma where he died.

Police do not have any suspects as of Tuesday afternoon and are asking for anyone with information to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.