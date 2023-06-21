The shoreline changes as water recedes at Lake Mead in this photo from early February, 2023. (Duncan Phenix / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Father’s Day weekend turned deadly for at least six people enjoying Lake Mead and the surrounding area.

By the end of last weekend, three people had been killed in a multiple-car crash, two died by drowning, and one died of an apparent suicide according to park rangers.

On top of the deaths, rangers responded to 23 rescues, assaults, thefts, and drug use. “Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park.”

If you see unacceptable or criminal activity, call park Dispatch at 702-293-8932 or 911 for emergencies.