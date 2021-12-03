Deadly stabbing investigated at Rio Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: An exterior view shows a marquee at the Rio Hotel & Casino on December 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced on Thursday that it completed the USD 516.3 million sale of the resort to an affiliate of Dreamscape Companies, which is owned and controlled by real estate developer Eric Birnbaum. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly stabbing overnight at a hotel on the 3700 block of West Flamingo.

While not named in the news release from police, sources have confirmed it happened at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The Rio is also the only hotel on this block.

Police were called there shortly after midnight Friday morning and found a man in a room with stab wounds.

The man was taken to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say this could be a narcotics related incident and the suspect was known to the victim.

There is no information released on the victim or suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.