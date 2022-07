LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was shot and killed in the southeast valley in the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

Deadly shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley. Photo credit: KLAS

On Tuesday around 9 p.m. police responded to a call of someone who was shot and killed in the southeast valley near Sam’s Town Las Vegas.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.