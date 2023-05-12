LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police shut down one lane of traffic following a deadly crash.

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. along I-15 northbound at mile marker 17.

When NSP troopers arrived, they determined that a red BMW SUV had been traveling recklessly when the driver lost control and traveled into the right side shoulder, where it overturned.

The driver was a male adult and was taken to UMC in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

One travel lane was closed on the northbound side, but two lanes remained open Friday night.

Drivers should avoid the area and plan for alternate routes.